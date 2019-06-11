Tuesday Insider Notes
The Dabo Swinney Camp returns from halftime today with a second session expected to deliver the star power.
We’ve already underscored many of the biggest names who are slated to be on campus all three days – although often at some point during the camp, those who are established commodities might check out from the workouts and spend their time otherwise.
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John’s Bosco five-star quarterback commitment D.J. Uiagalelei is the marquee attraction, accompanied this week by Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 2021 corner Jaylin Davies and linebacker Raesjon Davis as well as a few St. John’s Bosco teammates in receiver Beaux Collins, 2022 offensive tackle Earnest Greene and 2021 guard Maximus Gibbs. The group arrived on campus Monday evening.
