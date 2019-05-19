Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A few hours Friday night after Clemson landed its fifth five-star in a row, Damascus (Md.) defensive lineman Bryan Bresee retweeted our post highlighting the accomplishment, slyly adding “Who would have thought(?)”

The Tigers, that’s who.

We fielded plenty of questions after Clemson’s elite junior day in January about the Tigers’ apparent lack of presumed momentum – defined at the time strictly by the fact they hadn’t immediately stockpiled commitments at the snap of their fingers.

Patience, we said. Patience.