ATLANTA – More than a half-dozen relevant Clemson targets convened Monday for the Pylon 7-on-7 national championship tournament at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We took in much of the action and gathered some nuggets and intel in the process:

Among the prospects we got our first look at in action was Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep three-star tight end Diego LaMonica.