THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson enters the weekend with the No. 1 recruiting class in the Rivals.com rankings.

The gap is set to widen.

Of course, team rankings don’t mean a whole lot until all signings are in the boat and the final individual rankings are in place.

But we all recognize that image matters, too, and the buzz about Clemson’s special class only stands to be magnified by more substantial acquisitions and a large advantage on the team rankings leaderboard.