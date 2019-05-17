News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 05:44:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson enters the weekend with the No. 1 recruiting class in the Rivals.com rankings.

The gap is set to widen.

Of course, team rankings don’t mean a whole lot until all signings are in the boat and the final individual rankings are in place.

But we all recognize that image matters, too, and the buzz about Clemson’s special class only stands to be magnified by more substantial acquisitions and a large advantage on the team rankings leaderboard.

Wxxqgt3bn9ewsiy7pn28
Five-star defensive end Myles Murphy will be a committed prospect later tonight. (Tigerillustrated.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}