Clemson's football program is less than 24 hours removed from breaking down more barriers, as multiple milestones were reached late Friday.

Last night the Tigers landed their fifth consecutive five-star recruit for their 2020 recruiting class. Highly regarded Myles Murphy, the nation's No. 2 strongside end prospect, also became the program's sixth consecutive acquisition from a member of the Rivals100.

The Tigers signed a program record six five-star prospects in 2018, but to string together five consecutive franchise prospects in the Rivals100 has no precedent.