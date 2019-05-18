Clemson breaking down more barriers in recruiting
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson's football program is less than 24 hours removed from breaking down more barriers, as multiple milestones were reached late Friday.
Last night the Tigers landed their fifth consecutive five-star recruit for their 2020 recruiting class. Highly regarded Myles Murphy, the nation's No. 2 strongside end prospect, also became the program's sixth consecutive acquisition from a member of the Rivals100.
The Tigers signed a program record six five-star prospects in 2018, but to string together five consecutive franchise prospects in the Rivals100 has no precedent.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news