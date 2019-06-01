Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's recruiting pitch
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Change is inevitable over time, and with the Dabo Swinney Camps set to get underway this week, it’s sort of fascinating and fun to explore the evolution over the course of Clemson’s rise.
Rewind to the first couple years of Swinney’s tenure, and the camp stood as the crescendo to the Tigers’ annual recruiting efforts. The main uncommitted targets were all attempted to be lured in for a three-day session, and Clemson would try to use the experience to close the deal.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news