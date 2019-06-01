Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Change is inevitable over time, and with the Dabo Swinney Camps set to get underway this week, it’s sort of fascinating and fun to explore the evolution over the course of Clemson’s rise.

Rewind to the first couple years of Swinney’s tenure, and the camp stood as the crescendo to the Tigers’ annual recruiting efforts. The main uncommitted targets were all attempted to be lured in for a three-day session, and Clemson would try to use the experience to close the deal.