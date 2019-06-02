Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The season might be just around the relative corner, but Dabo Swinney will have his recruiting cap on for the foreseeable future.

Clemson’s summer camps got underway this weekend. Now, to know how Swinney operates is to know that the kids’ camps – held this weekend and next – are a big deal. You’d be hard-pressed to find a program of Clemson’s stature BEFORE THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS that vested its coaching staff in the youth camps in the manner the Tigers do. And that hasn’t changed even as Clemson has reached the next level of big-time.