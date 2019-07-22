THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. It’s time to talk whiffle ball home run derby, doughnut eating contest and all the fixin’s.

The eighth annual All-In Cookout is here, set as usual to be held Friday night.

There are a couple of other Clemson recruiting functions through the year that rival if not surpass its significance.

But in terms of a signature event, none is as recognized as the Cookout.

The value has certainly changed through the years. It’s never been about attracting a large volume of uncommitted prospects to campus. But Clemson’s small remaining recruiting board, copycat functions, the increased frequency of prospect visits and everyone competing to lure recruits this single available weekend between NCAA dead periods has squeezed its pertinence.

That said, we would argue this year’s Cookout has the potential to wield the greatest magnitude in at least three years, since A.J. Terrell and Jordan Williams committed in the relative aftermath.

Furthermore, here’s our yearly disclaimer that while we look at the All-In Cookout in the context of uncommitted prospects, that’s not Clemson’s macro view. The majority of committed prospects and their families attend as well, tying into the Tigers’ retention efforts and their sterling record for class stability and nary a decommitment along the way.