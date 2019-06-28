THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The recruiting camp circuit comes to a close after this weekend as nine Clemson commitments travel to Dallas for The Opening finals.

This event has taken a bit of a different form without Nike’s sponsorship, and that’s beyond the paid television time that once gave it such prominent profile.

There are about 30 fewer invited participants this year, and organizers have eliminated the Elite 11 finals that whittled the quarterback field beforehand. Hence, for the first time, each 7-on-7 squad will feature five quarterbacks – which presents an interesting dynamic in dividing the reps.