We have focused coverage on the most timely targets. But we wanted to touch on a couple of pertinent underclassmen who competed at this week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne 2021 corner Tony Grimes is a prospect we already thought highly of based on past scouting opportunities.

But this was our first chance to see Grimes (6-0, 180) grouped with a bunch of acclaimed peers, and his performance solidified our opinion of him as a top-50 or top-75 prospect.