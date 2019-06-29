THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

To regional and national observers, Travis Etienne can't get much hotter as a storyline entering 2019.

And for good reason.

He had a monster sophomore season. And he closed it with a grown-man showing against Alabama in the national championship game, certifying himself as a heavyweight back.

Closer to the program, the story is probably a bit different. Yes, optimism is high for Etienne entering his third -- and quite likely final -- season. But there's a feeling that he still needs to do more to maximize his potential as both a player and a leader.