The hits keep coming for Clemson's defense, as another player will be out this weekend, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

The latest on Clemson's secondary, intel on Clemson's second-level offensive front, additional nuggets on several depth players on the Tigers' defensive line and much more.

CLEMSON GAMEDAY FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON gear at THE TIGER FAN SHOP HERE!