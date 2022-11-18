CLEMSON -- Clemson (3-1) picked up what will ultimately be viewed as a quality win with a 76-66 victory over Bellarmine (2-2) from the ASUN Conference Friday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Knights had the Tigers' full attention coming in after beating Louisville on the road a week ago. The Cardinals are 0-3 this season, but each of their losses were by one point. A familiar theme was again at play for Clemson Friday as veteran guard Chase Hunter led all scorers with 15 points. Hunter, who averaged just 6.7 points per game as a sophomore, was 5-of-8 from the floor - all from three-point range.

Chase Hunter has reached double figures in scoring in each of Clemson's first four games this season. (Ken Ruinard - USA Today Sports)

Clemson moved out to an early 5-2 lead after an opening basket by Ben Middlebrooks and three free throw conversions by Brevin Galloway, but play was stopped just under three minutes in after Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport was rung up for a technical foul after comments made to an official. The Tigers were not able to immediately capitalize after Galloway missed both free throw attempts. Under a minute later Hunter drilled his first basket from long range which gave the home team an 8-2 advantage. Bellarmine would never lead in the first half but did tie the Tigers 16-16 after a Ben Johnson three-pointer with just over 11 minutes remaining in the period. With 5:36 left before intermission, a Peter Suder layup would cut Clemson’s lead to 27-26. The Tigers would then score five straight on two P.J. Hall free throw conversions and an Alex Hemenway jumper from long range. Clemson carried a 33-28 advantage at the break. At the 13:49 mark of the second half, the Knights would claim their first lead of the game, going up 42-41 on a Bash Wieland layup amid a 7-0 run. A 44-41 advantage would be the Knights' largest lead of the game. A Galloway layup at the 10:28 minute mark would put Clemson up 47-46. The Tigers would not trail the remainder of the night. Non-football-related & off topics Hunter's final three-point basket with just 1:50 remaining would give Clemson a 74-59 cushion and its largest lead of the game. Just over 30 seconds later a second Galloway free throw conversion put the Tigers up 76-64 and in line to receive a cover after entering the game an 11.5-point favorite. A Juston Betz assist led to a Wieland layup with 13 seconds left to give Bellarmine its final basket and a backdoor cover.