The Tigers improved to 42-14, while the Panthers dropped to 34-26.

CLEMSON -- Tristan Bissetta’s single with one out in the ninth inning propelled No. 3 Clemson to a 4-3 walkoff victory over High Point in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

Cam Cannarella’s two-out single scored the game’s first run in the third inning, then High Point took advantage of three singles and two errors to score two unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning. Jarren Purify’s squeeze bunt plated a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score 2-2.

In the sixth inning, the Panthers regained the lead on Charlie Klingler’s RBI fielder’s choice, then Purify’s single in the bottom of the sixth inning scored the tying run.

After Austin Gordon stranded a runner at third base with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Blake Wright led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double and Cannarella was intentionally walked. Two batters later Bissetta lined a single to right-center to score Wright from second base.

Gordon (2-2) earned the win by retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. Tiger starter Tristan Smith allowed just one earned run and no walks with nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Reed Garris (1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 K) and Lucas Mahlstedt (1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) also joined Gordon out of the bullpen.

Adam Grintz (2-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers advanced into the winners’ bracket to play Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 5 p.m.

