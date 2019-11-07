THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson has impressively gotten in the door with prospects from the state of Alabama in recent years, and the Tigers have worked to continue planting seeds to be in the mix with its next wave of prospects.

One with whom they’ve already gotten involved is Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson sophomore edge-rusher Jeremiah Alexander, who made his second appearance at Clemson this season for the recent victory against Florida State.