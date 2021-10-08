**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

Clemson has recently gotten involved with a large junior offensive lineman with a couple of ties to the program.

Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher made his first recruiting trip to campus last weekend for the Tigers' victory over Boston College.