 TigerIllustrated - Clemson has cornerback recruiting covered
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-29 10:42:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson has cornerback recruiting covered

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Three months ago, we rankled a few reader feathers upon writing that a competitor can't take all the targets at one defensive back position.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The line was used in reference to Ohio State and safeties, and there have been times the sentiment has applied to the Buckeyes and cornerbacks, too.

We understand and accept that one interpretation implies an inferiority. Yet the crux of our point remains this:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}