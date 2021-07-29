Clemson has cornerback recruiting covered

Three months ago, we rankled a few reader feathers upon writing that a competitor can't take all the targets at one defensive back position.

The line was used in reference to Ohio State and safeties, and there have been times the sentiment has applied to the Buckeyes and cornerbacks, too.

We understand and accept that one interpretation implies an inferiority. Yet the crux of our point remains this: