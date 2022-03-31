ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Coming off its most decorated instate recruiting haul in recent years, Clemson is notably involved with a handful of rising juniors garnering substantial regional attention.

One of those is Greenville (S.C.) receiver Mazeo Bennett, whom the Tigers brought in along with other top underclassmen for a spring practice earlier this month.

"The visit was great," Bennett told Tigerillustrated.com. "Going to Clemson is always good. They are plain out and simple about how they recruit, and that's what I like about them. They keep it real."