Clemson has family feel for four-star offensive tackle
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson attracted a handful of the top junior offensive line targets from its small candidate pool to its season opener last weekend.
The one who made the farthest trip – and perhaps had the most impacting visit -- was Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star tackle Marcus Tate.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news