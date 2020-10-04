FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON | Clemson's players probably didn't have to be reminded to be socially distant from their head coach in the locker room Saturday night. Best to stay as far away as possible from Dabo Swinney after the sloppiness that unfolded in a 41-23 victory over Virginia under the lights. The final score might suggest things weren't that bad; an 18-point win over a solid and smart Cavaliers team isn't the worst thing in the world. But the score didn't tell the whole story. If not for two interceptions thrown by Brennan Armstrong -- one that led to a Clemson touchdown, and another in the end zone that prevented one for the Cavaliers -- this game might've gone down to the wire. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! And that creates an uncomfortable feeling for a team that isn't supposed to have as hard a time against an unranked and overmatched visitor to Death Valley.

Clemson may have to count on more big plays from Travis Etienne next weekend when No. 8 Miami comes to town. (Getty)

"We're a team that hadn't had adversity yet," Swinney said. "There are going to be things on tape we're going to need to learn from, and quickly." This much is for sure: There should be no worries about complacency as Clemson readies for a showdown against red-hot Miami. If the ideal recipe for a great performance in a big game is a team that feels edgy and not very good about itself, then Saturday's events provided the desired ingredients. "We're in a pretty good position," Trevor Lawrence said, "when we're kind of disappointed in an 18-point win." The defense couldn't generate a consistent pass rush and had trouble covering. The offense couldn't run the ball consistently or produce on first or second down. Lawrence wasn't always at the top of his game, and Clemson had eight penalties and a few drops. Bottom line: If everyone thought going in that this team was clearly the best team in the country, that notion seems less clear after Virginia gave Clemson all it could handle. Again, the final score doesn't resoundingly tell that story but the final statistics did. Clemson had 466 total yards to Virginia's 417. Virginia out-rushed the Tigers 147-137. The Cavs had more first downs, 25 to 22, and 81 total plays to Clemson's 70. But the 3-0 Tigers won the turnover battle, committing zero while Virginia had two. And that was probably the most important statistic of all. Deep in his own territory late in the first half, Brennan Armstrong sailed a pass while rolling to his left and Nolan Turner picked it off at the Virginia 36.

At the time it seemed the pivotal momentum shift, as Clemson quickly capitalized with a touchdown to make it 24-3. But after forcing a punt and calling a timeout, Clemson couldn't apply the real dagger. The Tigers went three-and-out, and Virginia followed by going 72 yards on three passing plays and scoring when Armstrong hit Terrell Jana for a 23-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 41 seconds left. The Cavs were still in it, down just 24-10. And then they got the ball to start the second half and marched right down the field again. Things were coming unglued when Armstrong found 6-foot-7 Lavel Davis down the left sideline for a 31-yard gain to the 19 on third down (Lannden Zanders covering).

Amari Rodgers had a team-high six catches Saturday night. (Getty)