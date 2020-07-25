Clemson having another strong year in Georgia
Even with the painful defection of Jordan Hancock from the 2021 class, Clemson still has three commitments who rank in Georgia's Top 20 according to Rivals.com (No. 3 Barrett Carter, No. 16 Phil Mafah, and No. 17 Dacari Collins).
In recent years, the most remarkable trend in the Tigers' recruiting efforts has them going coast to coast to land decorated prospects. The power and reach of the paw has never been greater, and that's amazing.
But of late, the staff has also shown that it isn't forgetting about how many fruits are available by merely crossing Lake Hartwell into the Peach State.
Historically, some of Clemson's most valuable talent has come from the state of Georgia. The national titles of 1981, 2016 and 2018 were led by quarterbacks from across the border (Homer Jordan, Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence).
