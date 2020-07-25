Even with the painful defection of Jordan Hancock from the 2021 class, Clemson still has three commitments who rank in Georgia's Top 20 according to Rivals.com (No. 3 Barrett Carter, No. 16 Phil Mafah, and No. 17 Dacari Collins).

In recent years, the most remarkable trend in the Tigers' recruiting efforts has them going coast to coast to land decorated prospects. The power and reach of the paw has never been greater, and that's amazing.