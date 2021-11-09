Clemson holds off Presbyterian College 64-53 in season opener

Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes posted a game-high 21 points Tuesday night, including a 4-for-9 effort from three-point range. (Getty)

Al-Amir Dawes led all scorers with 21 points, 16 of which came in the second half. The sophomore knocked down four 3-pointers and was 3-for-3 at the free throw line. Hunter Tyson and David Collins scored 14 points apiece. Tyson added seven rebounds and knocked down a pair of three-balls. PJ Hall finished with six points and a game-high eight rebounds. Presbyterian’s Rayshon Harrison and Brandon Younger tallied 12 points each.