Clemson's staff has steered away from West Coast recruiting the last couple of cycles. But an exception was recently made for a coveted defensive line prospect who has demonstrated strong mutual interest.

We have new intel to share with subscribers on Simote Katoanga of San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) following his discussions with Chris Rumph and Dabo Swinney and of course last month's campus visit where he was joined by his parents.

CLEMSON IMPRESSES COVETED CALIFORNIA DEFENSIVE END (For subscribers-only)

