No. 10 Clemson rolls in 49-14 win over Wake Forest

No. 10 Clemson rolls in 49-14 win over Wake Forest

Cade Klubnik passed for three touchdowns and Phil Mafah added two short touchdown runs as No. 10 Clemson rolled past...

 • Bob Sutton
Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win

Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win

You'll need to block off a lot of time to read through our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win...

 • Tigerillustrated.com
Our final word on Clemson - Wake

Our final word on Clemson - Wake

Tigerillustrated.com has some important, last-minute, details to share on Clemson vs. Wake Forest, including...

 • Larry Williams
THE FORECAST

THE FORECAST

The picks are in! You'll need to block off a lot of time to get through our always lengthy, detailed, outlook for ...

 • Paul Strelow & Cris Ard
Friday Insider

Friday Insider

Our Friday update on longtime Clemson 4-star target Jordan Young of Monroe, N.C. Also, we have some details on...

 • Paul Strelow

Published Oct 14, 2024
Clemson impresses coveted California defensive end
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's staff has steered away from West Coast recruiting the last couple of cycles. But an exception was recently made for a coveted defensive line prospect who has demonstrated strong mutual interest.

We have new intel to share with subscribers on Simote Katoanga of San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) following his discussions with Chris Rumph and Dabo Swinney and of course last month's campus visit where he was joined by his parents.

CLEMSON IMPRESSES COVETED CALIFORNIA DEFENSIVE END

Clemson
2025Commitment List
Updated:
