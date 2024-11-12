Clemson in lead group for new Florida 4-star offer

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has made an early move with a four-star defensive back who was just on campus with his father earlier this month. And it was a repeat visit for this former Dabo Swinney camper.

Tigerillustrated.com has more on his campus visit, his impressive offer sheet and of course his recruitment.

CLEMSON IN LEAD GROUP FOR NEW FLORIDA FOUR-STAR OFFER (For subscribers-only)

*************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!