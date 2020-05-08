Clemson 'in the plan' for new QB offer
Clemson made its move on an under-the-radar quarterback we brought to light as a serious candidate a week ago.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee’s Bubba Chandler picked up a scholarship offer late Thursday night after successive conversations with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and head coach Dabo Swinney.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news