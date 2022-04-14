Clemson in top two for 4-star cornerback
Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Clemson has emerged as a favorite for a tall, long defensive back from the Atlanta area.
Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis four-star cornerback Branden Strozier returned to Clemson to take in Saturday's spring game with his parents.
"It was a real good visit, being able to come back up to Clemson and seeing the team actually have a game-like experience, Strozier told Tigerillustrated.com. "It was a great visit to be able to see how the fans interacted during a game, things like that."
