Clemson is playing the long game in recruiting this weekend

The timeframe for college commitments has always ebbed and flowed. At the beginning of the Dabo Swinney era, the process reached a crescendo after the June camps. Then there was a surge toward January and early spring commitments.

Now the model has shifted to more prospects taking their handful of June official visits and rendering a verdict in July, give or take.

Clemson for the first time collecting the vast majority of its targets for a collective weekend in March could easily be argued as a substantially beneficial move as a result.

Which brings us to today's Elite Retreat, the coaching staff's signature, spring recruiting event.

