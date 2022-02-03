We have cast that Clemson is looking to get taller and longer at the defensive end position in its next recruiting class as it seeks to replenish the cupboard.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

A leading candidate who checks those boxes was among the headlining visitors last weekend.

Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk attended the Tigers' elite junior day with his mother, younger brother and a coach.