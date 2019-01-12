Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

While Clemson signed the second-most prospects among power conference schools during the December signing period, the coaching staff isn’t done for this cycle.

There are a couple of positions the Tigers either plan to or are considering filling a need.

With so many prospects signing early, we’ve characterized the impact as comparable to the spring college basketball recruiting landscape. Once three-fourths of the offered prospect inventory is accounted for, the market drastically shifts for the remaining one-fourth and then some. Demand elevates the profile and stock of the holdovers, sometimes driving value out of whack.

And yet, particularly as it pertains to Clemson, we keep coming back to a refrain the Tigers use in justifying their relatively patient approach throughout a cycle:

There are still good players out there.