Clemson kicks last-second field goal to beat SMU 34-31, win ACC Title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cade Klubnik threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns, Nolan Hauser kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired and No. 17 Clemson knocked off No. 8 SMU 34-31 Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff and position itself for a first-round bye. Hauser’s field goal was the longest in ACC championship game history. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! Bryant Wesco had eight catches for 143 yards and two TDs in the first quarter for the Tigers (10-3, No. 17 CFP), who needed a win to get into the expanded 12-team playoffs.

A happy Nolan Hauser celebrates with teammates late Saturday night at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. after delivering a game-winning, 56-yard field goal as time expired. (Photo by AP)