Published Oct 22, 2024
Clemson kicks off pursuit of pipeline instate prospect
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson has kicked off involvement with a stock-rising junior from a friendly high school program - Dorman's Kentavion Anderson.

Earlier this month Tigerillustrated.com introduced Anderson (6-2, 185, 4.39) as a prominent prospect to know for the next recruiting class based on our intel.

And we have more info to share with subscribers following our conversation with Anderson coming off his weekend campus visit to Clemson.

CLEMSON KICKS OFF PURSUIT OF PIPELINE INSTATE PROSPECT (For subscribers-only)

