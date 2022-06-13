Clemson lands 4-star linebacker

The Tigers started the second straight week of the swing recruiting month with a bang, scoring a public pledge Monday from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson . Anderson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Anderson (6-3, 205) also had offers from Florida, Georgia, USC, Texas, Miami, UNC, Penn State, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Boston College, Ole Miss and Michigan State.

And yet his decision came down to the Tigers and Utah.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

His father, former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, starred for the Utes and still lives in the state.

Anderson attended Clemson's official visit weekend, then followed through on his official visit to Utah before cancelling his planned trip this past weekend to Michigan State.

Non-football-related & off topics forum

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and area recruiter Mickey Conn offered Anderson (6-3, 205) in March, but Clemson had already had him in for a pair of games in the fall when he was a more obscure prospect.

The Tigers value Anderson as a bigger linebacker who can offer the size on the perimeter they have gotten from star Trenton Simpson.