Clemson lands Alabama QB
Clemson has its third commitment of the class of 2026.
Wednesday night recently offered quarterback Brock Bradley of Birmingham (Ala.) shut down his recruitment to pledge to the Tigers.
Bradley was offered by the Tigers just last week.
Rivals.com bills the three-star 20th overall regardless of position in the state of Alabama.
Bradley, who also considered Texas A&M and West Virginia, joins Queen Creek (Ariz.) QB Tait Reynolds and Knoxville (Tenn.) four-star athlete Shavar Young on Clemson's 2026 commit list.
