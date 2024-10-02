PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Clemson lands Georgia defensive lineman

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The flip is now formal.

Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside defensive tackle Makhi Williams-Lee has announced his commitment to Clemson. Williams-Lee had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

Williams-Lee (6-2, 280) decommitted from N.C. State little more than a week ago, upon which he immediately drew an offer from the Tigers.

As we informed our subscribers, the latter had prompted the former, and Williams-Lee summarily attended Clemson's 40-14 victory against Stanford -- after which Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Williams-Lee to Clemson.

Williams-Lee worked out for defensive tackles coach Nick Eason at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

N.C. State had offered the previous month, and Oklahoma coincidentally came in right after his Clemson camp performance.

Williams-Lee would then take official visits to Oklahoma, N.C. State and Texas Tech before pulling the trigger on the Wolfpack at the beginning of July.

Clemson had eyes on adding another defensive tackle to its recruiting class, though, and held those cards in its back pocket.

The wheels were in motion before the Tigers walloped the Wolfpack 59-35 earlier this month. But that didn't hurt, either. N.C. State had lost another defensive line commitment the month before.

Atlanta's Makhi Williams-Lee is shown here in Clemson last Saturday ahead of the Tigers' nighttime matchup with Stanford.
Atlanta's Makhi Williams-Lee is shown here in Clemson last Saturday ahead of the Tigers' nighttime matchup with Stanford. (Zach Hanby - Zachphoto.net/Tigerillustrated.com)

Four of the Tigers' 14 commitments are now from the Peach State.

Tigerillustrated.com will release more intel on Williams-Lee to subscribers in our next Monday Insider.

CLEMSON'S 2025 VERBAL COMMITMENTS

1. (RB) Gideon Davidson (5-11, 185) Lynchburg, Va.

2. (QB) Blake Hebert (6-3, 215) Lawrence, Mass.

3. (OL) Easton Ware (6-5, 285) Lynchburg, Va.

4. (TE) Logan Brooking (6-4, 235) Savannah, Ga.

5. (WR) JuJu Preston (6-0, 175) Woodbridge, Va.

6. (DL) Amare Adams (6-4, 285) Florence, S.C.

7. (ATH) Marquise Henderson (5-10, 170) Honea Path, S.C.

8. (DL) Ari Watford (6-5, 235) Norfolk, Va.

9. (OL) Braydon Jacobs (6-7, 320) Buford, Ga.

10. (DB) Tae Harris (6-0, 200) Cedertown, Ga.

11. (DB) Graceson Littleton (6-0, 175) Tampa, Fla.

12. (OL) Rowan Byrne (6-6, 305) New Rochelle, N.Y.

13. (LB) Logan Anderson (6-2, 223) Fyffe, Ala.

14. (DL) Makhi Williams-Lee (6-2, 280) Atlanta, Ga.

