Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside defensive tackle Makhi Williams-Lee has announced his commitment to Clemson. Williams-Lee had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Williams-Lee (6-2, 280) decommitted from N.C. State little more than a week ago, upon which he immediately drew an offer from the Tigers.

As we informed our subscribers, the latter had prompted the former, and Williams-Lee summarily attended Clemson's 40-14 victory against Stanford -- after which Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Williams-Lee to Clemson.

Williams-Lee worked out for defensive tackles coach Nick Eason at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

N.C. State had offered the previous month, and Oklahoma coincidentally came in right after his Clemson camp performance.

Williams-Lee would then take official visits to Oklahoma, N.C. State and Texas Tech before pulling the trigger on the Wolfpack at the beginning of July.

Clemson had eyes on adding another defensive tackle to its recruiting class, though, and held those cards in its back pocket.

The wheels were in motion before the Tigers walloped the Wolfpack 59-35 earlier this month. But that didn't hurt, either. N.C. State had lost another defensive line commitment the month before.