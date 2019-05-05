The nation’s No. 1 team has nabbed the nation’s No. 1 recruit.

Uiagalelei (6-5, 240) picked the Tigers over stated finalists Oregon and Mt. San Antonio College, with Alabama, LSU and others among his offers as well.

This marks the second time in three years Clemson has scored a quarterback ranked as the country’s top prospect – following, of course, in the footsteps of Trevor Lawrence.

The Tigers locked in on Uiagalelei a year ago and offered him after he traveled to attend the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

He then returned to take in Clemson’s rivalry win in November against South Carolina, and later he made the six-hour ride to witness the Tigers’ national championship victory against Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif.