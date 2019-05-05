CLEMSON LANDS NATION'S TOP RECRUIT
The nation’s No. 1 team has nabbed the nation’s No. 1 recruit.
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei announced his commitment Sunday afternoon to Clemson.
Uiagalelei (6-5, 240) picked the Tigers over stated finalists Oregon and Mt. San Antonio College, with Alabama, LSU and others among his offers as well.
This marks the second time in three years Clemson has scored a quarterback ranked as the country’s top prospect – following, of course, in the footsteps of Trevor Lawrence.
The Tigers locked in on Uiagalelei a year ago and offered him after he traveled to attend the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.
He then returned to take in Clemson’s rivalry win in November against South Carolina, and later he made the six-hour ride to witness the Tigers’ national championship victory against Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif.
Uiagalelei and family flew in the Wednesday night before Clemson’s spring game and spent the bulk of the next four days on campus.
He took an official visit to Oregon two weeks ago in advance of announcing on his mother’s birthday.
Uiagalelei becomes Clemson’s fourth five-star commitment in a row dating to last month’s spring game. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman disclosed his pledge Friday, following Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian five-star corner Fred Davis.
A whopping 13 of Clemson’s 14 commitments are rated four-star or higher by Rivals.com.
His addition boosts the Tigers to No. 1 overall in the team recruiting rankings.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story later today.
