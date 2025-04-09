Clemson leaves strong impression on coveted instate lineman

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson has made a notable first impression on a fast-rising instate offensive lineman, who now holds offers from Ohio State, Alabama and Florida, among a host of other programs.

The highly-regarded lineman tells Tigerillustrated.com he "liked Matt Luke instantly" during last week's campus visit.

And it won't be his last visit to Clemson with another trip now in the works.

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on this highly-regarded lineman whose stock is rising fast.

CLEMSON LEAVES STRONG IMPRESSION ON COVETED INSTATE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (For subscribers-only)