In our second Insider of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we've got the very latest we are hearing on three longtime four-star Clemson targets:

(LB) Max Brown of Jefferson, Ga.

(OT) Leo Delaney of Charlotte, N.C.



(DE) Dre Quinn of Norcross, Ga.

TUESDAY P.M. INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***** Want to closely follow Clemson football and recruiting like never before? This is an exceptional offer to take a peek behind the curtain at Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Buy one month and get three months FREE HERE! (new subscribers-only)

At checkout, use promo code: B1G3F

Sign up HERE to get your FREE three months of unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com!