Clemson leaves strong impression on Florida DB
Clemson’s chase for a defensive back who can play multiple positions in the secondary spawned a recent visit from one of its latest offers.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby’s De’Shawn Rucker attended the Tigers’ junior day earlier this month with his travel squad coach and a pair of teammates.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news