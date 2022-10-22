Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter to miss Syracuse game
CLEMSON -- Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter is out for today's game with Syracuse, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.
Carter, who has started all seven games at the vital nickel/SAM position, suffered a concussion.
His absence is merely the latest hit to a defense that has battled attrition all season, and one that struggled mightily with tackling during last week's narrow win over Florida State.
After playing sparingly as a freshman, Carter blossomed in the role that Trenton Simpson occupied last season before Simpson moved to WILL linebacker.
Carter is third on the team in tackles with 33 and has four for loss with two sacks. He also has four passes broken up and six quarterback pressures.
It's unclear how first-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin plans to fill the void. One option would be moving Simpson back to his old position and starting Keith Maguire at the WILL spot.
Maguire has been firmly in the rotation and is fourth on the team in tackles with 32 in 205 snaps.
Another option could be moving Andrew Mukuba to the slot, and perhaps Malcolm Greene. Greene missed three games with a groin injury before returning in a special-teams role last week at Florida State.
Carter's talent and skill set provided a rare weapon at the nickel/SAM spot that has been a routine for Clemson's defense, following in the footsteps of Isaiah Simmons and Dorian O'Daniel.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called Carter "kind of the unicorn that everybody's looking for" that can bring the linebacker presence against the run while also covering downfield like a defensive back.
"Everybody wants a guy like Barrett, but they're hard to find," he said this week. "Like Isaiah, Dorian. ... If you don't have a guy like that, then you've got to play a lot more true nickel which we do some as well. ... He's a special player."
Syracuse ranks 30th nationally in total offense, averaging 36 points per game. The Orange are 25th in yards per play (432.8).
Quarterback Garrett Shrader and tailback Sean Tucker have combined for 944 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground during the Orange's first 6-0 start since 1987.
After limiting its first six opponents to 125 yards or less on the ground, Clemson allowed 206 on 34 carries against Florida State.
