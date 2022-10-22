OUR STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,000 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 65% OFF) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON -- Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter is out for today's game with Syracuse, Tigerillustrated.com has learned. Carter, who has started all seven games at the vital nickel/SAM position, suffered a concussion. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! His absence is merely the latest hit to a defense that has battled attrition all season, and one that struggled mightily with tackling during last week's narrow win over Florida State. After playing sparingly as a freshman, Carter blossomed in the role that Trenton Simpson occupied last season before Simpson moved to WILL linebacker. Carter is third on the team in tackles with 33 and has four for loss with two sacks. He also has four passes broken up and six quarterback pressures.

Highly-regarded linebacker Barrett Carter is in concussion protocol and will miss today's game in Death Valley. (Tigerillustrated.com)