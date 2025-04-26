Clemson swept in Raleigh

The Wolfpack, who swept the series 3-0 and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 30-12 overall and 15-6 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 36-10 overall and 13-8 in ACC play.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Alex Sosa’s two-run homer in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and lifted No. 25 NC State to a 4-1 victory over No. 2 Clemson at Doak Field on Saturday afternoon.

Jarren Purify lofted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the first inning, then Collin Priest reached on a bunt single later in the frame to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Wolfpack tied the score in the second inning on Ryan Jaros’ infield single with two outs.

In the sixth inning, Sosa belted a two-run homer with two outs to give NC State the lead.

Justin DeCriscio added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Wolfpack starter Ryan Marohn (6-2) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts in 8.0 innings pitched. Jacob Dudan pitched the ninth inning to record his fifth save of the year.

N.C. State outhit Clemson 8-5.

Tiger starter B.J. Bailey (2-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded six hits, three runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched. Lucas Mahlstedt (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K) also saw action late.

The Tigers take five days off before playing at Florida State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.