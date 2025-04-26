in other news
Barrett Carter to Cincinnati in Round 4
Clemson has now been officially represented in the 2025 NFL Draft, as Saturday afternoon former Tiger linebacker ...
Late-spring Lowdown II
Today we release some additional team-related intel based on what we observed and heard during spring practice.
No. 2 Clemson hit hard again in 8-3 loss to No. 25 N.C. State
No. 2 Clemson couldn't contain N.C. State's lineup again Friday night, falling 8-3 to the Wolfpack. The Tigers ...
For coaches, work never stops
It could be argued that the grind of portal season is more difficult than the grind of the actual basketball season.
Recruiting Big Board: Linebackers
In this IN-DEPTH feature we've got an inside look at the top linebacker prospects on Clemson's recruiting board.
in other news
Barrett Carter to Cincinnati in Round 4
Clemson has now been officially represented in the 2025 NFL Draft, as Saturday afternoon former Tiger linebacker ...
Late-spring Lowdown II
Today we release some additional team-related intel based on what we observed and heard during spring practice.
No. 2 Clemson hit hard again in 8-3 loss to No. 25 N.C. State
No. 2 Clemson couldn't contain N.C. State's lineup again Friday night, falling 8-3 to the Wolfpack. The Tigers ...
Clemson has now been officially represented in the 2025 NFL Draft.
BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!
Former Tiger linebacker Barrett Carter came off the board Saturday afternoon as the 119th overall pick of the draft. Carter was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in round four. The Suwanee (Ga.) native had been widely projected as a fourth-round pick.
ALSO SEE: Recruiting Big Board: Linebackers | For coaches, work never stops | Clemson, Brownell agree to contract through 2031 | Friday Insider | The long game under Dabo Swinney | Jam packed Clemson - NFL Draft Insider | Thursday Insider | Clemson, Brownell, staff in the game | Clemson's verbal commitments
Carter becomes the 84th draft pick of the Dabo Swinney era.
Said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on Carter's selection: “Barrett Carter, he is the epitome of a Clemson Man, first of all. He’s a team captain, he’s a graduate. He is a Swiss army knife. He can really do a lot of things as a football player. I think he has multi-position value, is certainly a core special teams guy right out of the gate, and an incredible personality for the locker room.
"He’s a guy that just brightens every room that he walks into. And I have zero doubt that he’s going to have a heck of a rookie year.”
As Tigerillustrated.com noted in its Clemson - NFL Draft Insider Preview on Thursday, 2025 is the first year since 2009 the Tigers have not had a player taken in the first three rounds of the draft.
The 2025 third-team All-American played in 52 career games with the Tigers, starting 40 contests where he totaled 254 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 24 pass-breakups and three interceptions. Carter logged nearly 2,500 snaps from scrimmage as a Tiger.
Highly recruited, Carter was billed five stars by Rivals.com out of high school in 2021 where he was ranked as the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker recruit and 22nd prospect nationally overall regardless of position. Rivals.com ranked Carter third overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.
Carter was a Butkus Award finalist in 2024.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The pick was the Bengals' fourth of the draft.
Clemson has now had at least one player selected in the draft for 23 consecutive years.