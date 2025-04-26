Barrett Carter to Cincinnati in Round 4

Former Tiger linebacker Barrett Carter came off the board Saturday afternoon as the 119th overall pick of the draft. Carter was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in round four. The Suwanee (Ga.) native had been widely projected as a fourth-round pick.

Carter becomes the 84th draft pick of the Dabo Swinney era.

Said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on Carter's selection: “Barrett Carter, he is the epitome of a Clemson Man, first of all. He’s a team captain, he’s a graduate. He is a Swiss army knife. He can really do a lot of things as a football player. I think he has multi-position value, is certainly a core special teams guy right out of the gate, and an incredible personality for the locker room.

"He’s a guy that just brightens every room that he walks into. And I have zero doubt that he’s going to have a heck of a rookie year.”

As Tigerillustrated.com noted in its Clemson - NFL Draft Insider Preview on Thursday, 2025 is the first year since 2009 the Tigers have not had a player taken in the first three rounds of the draft.

The 2025 third-team All-American played in 52 career games with the Tigers, starting 40 contests where he totaled 254 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 24 pass-breakups and three interceptions. Carter logged nearly 2,500 snaps from scrimmage as a Tiger.

Highly recruited, Carter was billed five stars by Rivals.com out of high school in 2021 where he was ranked as the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker recruit and 22nd prospect nationally overall regardless of position. Rivals.com ranked Carter third overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.