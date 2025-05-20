BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In late March, news broke that Oregon legislators were considering a bill that would prevent the NCAA and other college sports entities from enforcing limits on NIL payments to athletes in that state.

"That's not good," a prominent college athletics administrator told Tigerillustrated.com at the time. "That's a problem."

A problem big enough for Oregon's own conference, the Big Ten, to probably have some problems with it.

And therein lies the great quandary in this every-school-for-itself existence in big-time college athletics.

A TALL ORDER (For subscribers-only)