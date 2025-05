BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

This 6-4, 183-pound safety prospect with power conference offers is about to return to Clemson. And he's quite familiar with the area, given his ties to the Upstate.

In our fifth update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on his recruitment and what stands to be a busy June ahead.

TALL SAFETY PROSPECT SEEKS CLEMSON OFFER, SETS CAMP DATE (For subscribers-only)