BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In the first of two Insiders today at Tigerillustrated.com, details on a four-star prospect who is about to make his first ever visit to Clemson. And we think he's a great candidate to pick up an offer.

Our Wednesday update on Blountstown (Fla.) four-star back Amari Thomas who was seen by Clemson assistant coach C.J. Spiller on Monday.

And we have additional info to share on new Clemson offensive line offer Fletcher Turk of Dacula (Ga.) who has now scheduled an official visit to Georgia as his offer sheet quickly expands.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)