Hancock, a 6-1, 170-pound cornerback from North Gwinnett formally decommitted from the Tigers Tuesday evening.

Clemson has lost a key commitment in Suwanee (Ga.) defensive back Jordan Hancock , Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Rivals.com bills the four-star DB 11th nationally among cornerback prospects and 12th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

Hancock, who entertained over 40 offers before initially committing to Clemson, had been in talks with numerous staffs in recent months, most notably Ohio State.

Talking with a source familiar with Hancock's thinking Tuesday night, concern about the Tigers' depth chart played a factor in his decision to back off his pledge.