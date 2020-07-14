Clemson loses 4-star commit
Clemson has lost a key commitment in Suwanee (Ga.) defensive back Jordan Hancock, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Hancock, a 6-1, 170-pound cornerback from North Gwinnett formally decommitted from the Tigers Tuesday evening.
ALSO SEE: Our Tuesday Night Update On Clemson Commit Barrett Carter | Additional details on Hancock's decommitment | Clemson's current commit list
Rivals.com bills the four-star DB 11th nationally among cornerback prospects and 12th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.
Hancock, who entertained over 40 offers before initially committing to Clemson, had been in talks with numerous staffs in recent months, most notably Ohio State.
Talking with a source familiar with Hancock's thinking Tuesday night, concern about the Tigers' depth chart played a factor in his decision to back off his pledge.
Tigerillustrated.com will have additional information on Hancock's recruitment, as well as information on where Clemson's staff goes from here with its recruiting board over the next 24 hours.
As it stands now, the Buckeyes are the favorite for Hancock.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to check out all of our inventory, plus early summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel!