Clemson loses commitment from Keon Sabb

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive back Keon Sabb informed Rivals.com Monday afternoon that he is no longer committed to the Tigers. Sabb later confirmed his decision in a text to Tigerillustrated.com .

Less than 24 hours after longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables departed for Oklahoma, one of the nation's top 100 recruits has backed off his pledge to Clemson.

"It was a family decision," Sabb told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman. "My dad and I felt like it was the best decision for me.

"I'm looking for the same thing I was looking for the first time, a family atmosphere and a school that's going to be all over my family and me. I want a stable situation, too. There are a lot of moving parts in college football right now. I'm still looking around right now and figuring it out."

Sabb had been the third highest-rated member of Clemson's 2022 recruiting class, billed by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 6 safety recruit and rated ninth overall regardless of position in the state of Florida.

The Glassboro, N.J., native committed to the Tigers in July -- one month after attending Clemson's Elite Retreat.

He was one of three pledges from IMG Academy, all of whom took their official visit to Clemson last month.

But then Sabb visited Michigan little more than a week ago for its victory against Ohio State, fueling speculation of a flip to the Wolverines.

Sabb worked to put that to rest last week with various comments and social media posts.

Earlier Monday, shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET, the Rivals100 member was asked by Tigerillustrated.com about his thoughts on Venables' departure and simply replied by stating, "Family's just processing it all."

Venables' exit from Clemson yesterday opened the door, leading to Monday afternoon's declaration.

"My recruitment is open right now so I don't want to mention all the schools reaching out," said Sabb. "I do plan on signing (on Wednesday, Dec. 15th)."

The Tigers have two pledges from IMG Academy remaining in four-star (DE) Jihaad Campbell and four-star (DB) Daylen Everette.

Sabb's decommitment leaves Clemson with 13 commitments with just over a week remaining before the early signing period.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Sabb's recruitment over the next 24-48 hours.

-----------------------------------------------