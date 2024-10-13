Advertisement
Published Oct 13, 2024
Clemson maintains No. 10 spot in latest AP Poll
Default Avatar
Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (5-1, 4-0) maintained their No. 10 spot in this week's AP Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The Tigers will host Virginia (4-2, 2-1) next Saturday at high noon. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. Sunday the Tigers opened as a 20.5-point favorite over the Cavaliers.

ALSO SEE: The Day After | Clemson delivers complete game performance vs. Wake Forest | Clemson's verbal commitments

AP POLL (October 13)

1. Texas (56 first place votes)

2. Oregon (6)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Iowa State

10. Clemson

11. Tennessee

12. Notre Dame

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Boise State

16. Indiana

17. Kansas State

18. Ole Miss

19. Missouri

20. Pittsburgh

21. SMU

22. Illinois

23. Army

24. Michigan

25. Navy

Our off topics forum

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Advertisement
Advertisement