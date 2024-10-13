Clemson maintains No. 10 spot in latest AP Poll

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (5-1, 4-0) maintained their No. 10 spot in this week's AP Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
The Tigers will host Virginia (4-2, 2-1) next Saturday at high noon. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. Sunday the Tigers opened as a 20.5-point favorite over the Cavaliers.
ALSO SEE: The Day After | Clemson delivers complete game performance vs. Wake Forest | Clemson's verbal commitments
AP POLL (October 13)
1. Texas (56 first place votes)
2. Oregon (6)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. LSU
9. Iowa State
10. Clemson
11. Tennessee
12. Notre Dame
13. BYU
14. Texas A&M
15. Boise State
16. Indiana
17. Kansas State
18. Ole Miss
19. Missouri
20. Pittsburgh
21. SMU
22. Illinois
23. Army
24. Michigan
25. Navy
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.
SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!