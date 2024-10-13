Clemson maintains No. 10 spot in latest AP Poll

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (5-1, 4-0) maintained their No. 10 spot in this week's AP Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

The Tigers will host Virginia (4-2, 2-1) next Saturday at high noon. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. Sunday the Tigers opened as a 20.5-point favorite over the Cavaliers.

