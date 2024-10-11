Advertisement

Published Oct 11, 2024
Friday Insider
Default Avatar
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on Monroe (N.C.) four-star defensive back and longtime Clemson target Jordan Young who received a visit last night from longtime Clemson assistant coach Mickey Conn.

Also, two brothers of current Clemson players are on the recruiting guest list for the Clemson - Wake Forest game tomorrow.

And details on pertinent Clemson targets taking visits elsewhere this weekend.

FRIDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)



