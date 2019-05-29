THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson made a major recruiting splash in Alabama after beating the Crimson Tide for the national title the last time around, striking for five-star receiver Justyn Ross two years ago.

The Tigers made their formal move Friday for their next national coup there, extending an offer to Pinson (Ala.) Valley 2021 standout athlete Ga’Quincy McKinstry.