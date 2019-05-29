Clemson makes a move on its next Alabama priority
Clemson made a major recruiting splash in Alabama after beating the Crimson Tide for the national title the last time around, striking for five-star receiver Justyn Ross two years ago.
The Tigers made their formal move Friday for their next national coup there, extending an offer to Pinson (Ala.) Valley 2021 standout athlete Ga’Quincy McKinstry.
