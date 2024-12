BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We wrote yesterday that the arrival of the early signing period has brought peak deadline drama in recruiting.

Clemson can still create some havoc, too.

The Tigers have made their move on another target for this recruiting class.

Tigerillustrated.com is now in position to unveil this target with the details on how it all went down and what's ahead over the next 24 hours.

CLEMSON MAKES A MOVE ON NEW TARGET (For subscribers-only)